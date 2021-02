I love how tickled Mary Trump is when asked by SiriusXM's Dean Obeidallah about the future political careers of Ivanka and Don Jr. "I think it's over," she says after a good laugh. "I think it's completely over and they have their father to thank for that. The insurrection was a bridge too far."

And about Junior: "If there's any justice, he will be indicted at some point as well."