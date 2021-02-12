This is a fun guessing game. You're shown video of a city (taken by someone on foot) and you have to click on a map where you think the video was recorded. I did a lot worse than I thought I would (and learned that palm trees are grow in more places than I realized).
Can you guess which cities these videos were shot in?
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- citiies
- quizzes
Can you tell the difference between antidepressants and Tolkien characters? Take the quiz!
Inspired by a tweet from March 2018, Jesús Roldán put together this Antidepressants or Tolkien Character? quiz, and god damn, it's a lot harder than I anticipated. The Council of Elronon was much displeased with my knowledge. Praise be to Narmacil. READ THE REST
Test your K-12 science knowledge
Take this multiple choice test that asks 13 science questions, one for each grade. I got 11 out of 13. I missed the 2nd grade and the 10th grade questions. READ THE REST
Are you under or over 30? Find out with this pop culture trivia quiz!
I fell for the BuzzFeed bait – "Sorry, but you won't be able to pass this quiz if you're over 30" – and took the quiz with a fair amount of confidence. And they got me – I failed miserably. I only got a couple of questions correct, including the free pass about a magazine… READ THE REST
Check out deals on 10 of the coolest drones flying through the air, all at an extra 15% off
Drones are taking pictures of real estate properties, running surveillance missions, dropping off Amazon packages, and now, they may soon be fighting fires. But, for all their applications, none of those uses explain the #1 reason you absolutely need to get a drone. They're just incredibly fun. Thankfully, the prices now found on these 10… READ THE REST
Ready to be a chess master? These training sessions can boost your game, no matter your skill level
You always wanted to learn chess – and maybe you even picked up a move or two along the way. You know the Italian Game. You can launch a minority attack. You might even have tried the Sicilian Defense once or twice. But, the most basic chess strategies will only take you so far. Even… READ THE REST
The ingenious dual-chambered FLPSDE water bottle holds your water and a snack simultaneously
Whether you're hitting the hiking trail or poised for some other outdoor adventure, hydration is key – so a water bottle should always be within arm's reach. But, what about all that other stuff that needs to come with you out into the big bad world? What about your keys? Or a snack? Or those… READ THE REST