Antidepressant drug or Tolkien?

Even close readers of The Silmarillion might have a hard time with Antidepressants or Tolkien?, which demands the player distinguish between the names of elven-kings and obscure norepineprin reuptake inhibitors. I thought I was sailing through it and then suddenly it got hard! I ended up with only 14 correct.

Can you guess if the word is an antidepressant drug or a character from Tolkien?

There's a grim joke here somewhere about surveillance. Other challenges in this area include Programming Language Inventor or Serial Killer, Pokémon or Big Data, and Ikea Product or Metal Band.