Nikki Haley turns on Trump: "We shouldn't have listened to him"

In an interview with Politico, former ambassador to the UN and Trump sycophant Nikki Haley seems to have soured against the ex-president for his actions that led to Jan 6, saying he was someone "we shouldn't have followed."

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," she said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

And she doesn't think it will happen again. "He's not going to run for federal office again," she told Politico. "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

But Haley is still Haley, saying she still believes in "the policies that we fought for and the things that we did during his four years." It's only the recent Trump that baffles her. "Never did I think he would spiral out like this. … I don't feel like I know who he is anymore. … The person that I worked with is not the person that I have watched since the election."

Sorry to break it to you, Nikki, but yes, those two people are the same chap.

Image by tvnewsbadge -https://www.flickr.com/photos/tvnewsbadge/10319740594, CC BY 2.0