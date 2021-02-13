Ted Cruz' new modified mullet

Ted Cruz, US Senator from the not ashamed enough State of Texas.
Clean him up, but let Ted keep his edge?
ReallyAmerican.com, the folks who put up some great billboards during the GOP senatorial run-offs, are honoring Texas' own Ted "Traitor" Cruz. Help Put These Billboards Up In Cruz's Hometown READ THE REST
The Netflix blurb for Cuties describes the plot as: Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family's traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew. Directed by Maïmouna Doucouré, a French Senegalese woman (not unlike the film's young protagonist), the film won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at… READ THE REST
Last year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez successfully challenged establishment Dem Joe Crowley for his seat in the Bronx; now Crowley works as a lobbyist, skirting the restrictions on lobbying by Congress by styling himself a "strategic consultant." READ THE REST
