Ted Cruz's teen daughter sneers on stage when her dad mentions Donald Trump (video)

During his victory speech in Texas Tuesday night, Ted Cruz had no problem praising Donald Trump — the man who called the senator's wife, Heidi Cruz, ugly. Even Heidi dutifully stood on stage and clapped for the adjudicated sexual abuser. But Cruz's teen daughter is no dummy, and her sneering expression said it all.

"I hope and pray that Donald Trump will be reelected president of the United States," the MAGA toady said while everyone in the room cheered. Well, everyone except 16-year-old Caroline Cruz, who couldn't contain her extreme grimace, complete with squinted eyes and wrinkled up nose. She then turned to her mom and seemed to say, "Don't clap for that!" (See video below, posted by TheTennesseeHoller.)

ICYMI — Ted Cruz's daughter says "don't clap for that" about Trump getting re-elected pic.twitter.com/S9dwWYb9iE — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 8, 2024

