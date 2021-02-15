Security camera footage of wave breaking freighter in half

Rob Beschizza

Ukrainian freighter MV Arvin was headed through choppy waters in the Black Sea when it broke in two. The 1975 vessel, 113m long, was in sight of land and other ships when disaster struck, but at least two crew died before help could arrive and some sources say four are dead. There appears to be some controversy over the speed of the response; the video shows that the captain immediately called in a mayday and described the vessel's problem in clear English.

It's not very typical, I'd like to make that point.