Watch Eeyore comfort park visitors at Tokyo Disneyland during an earthquake warning. During the pre-quake warning, everyone hunches down on the ground for safety, besides Eeyore. Luckily, it's been said that the quake didn't cause any harm to people at the park that day.

In the video, the sweet costumed employee walks around and comforts people with soothing hand gestures. They don't break character, even for a second. I hope they got a bonus for this act of kindness.

Can I hire Eeyore to be my emotional support buddy, please?