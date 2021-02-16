Watch Caitlin Reilly's hilarious take on "the climactic scene in every award-winning drama"

Mark Frauenfelder

Carla and I eagerly await each new video from comedian/social satirist Caitlin Reilly. Here's her latest, in which she plays the leading lady role in the climactic scene in every award-winning drama.

