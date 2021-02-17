Laura Ingraham says 'it sickens me' when Biden addresses systemic racism

Fox host Laura Ingraham did not take kindly to President Biden's desire to address systemic racism in the United States. But rather than just coming out and admitting her own racism, which is why his position would "sicken" her, she feigns an indignant reaction to his audacity. In fact, she says, "It sickens me to hear anyone ― especially our president ― accusing America of systemic racism."

Joe Biden believes that America is systematically racist. pic.twitter.com/unkRbzOMkL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2021