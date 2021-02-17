Satisfying implosions: watch Trump Plaza come crashing down

Crowds gathered today to watch the glorious Trump Plaza implosion, which took all of 37 seconds. It was "exciting" and "truly a great day in Atlantic City," according to Mayor Marty Small.

From Yahoo!:

For many, the implosion of the gutted tower symbolized the end of Trump's time in this gambling resort town that saw it grow to four casino hotels and eventually fall to numerous financial setbacks, four bankruptcies and property sales.

Small has said Trump contributed to the early days of the city's casino industry, creating jobs while making a lot of money.

"But he was selfish, took advantage of some people, hurt some people … and stiffed some," he added.