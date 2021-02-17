The surprisingly conventional sequel to Kubrick's masterpiece, 2001: A Space Odyssey

I don't know if I agree that 2010: The Year We Make Contact is a forgotten sequel to 2001: A Space Odyssey. It did well at the box office upon its release and received largely positive reviews. It had a stellar cast, including Roy Scheider, Helen Mirren, and John Lithgow, and was nominated for 5 Academy Awards. But it was a rather shocking departure from the masterful and enigmatic liquid poetry of the original to a very conventional yet quite decent 80s science fiction film.



