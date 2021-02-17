Trump talks about Limbaugh's death by making it all about himself – and the ol' election fraud lie

Soon after Rush Limbaugh died today, ex-president Trump spoke to Fox about the incendiary radio show host – by rambling about himself, or more specifically, his big election fraud lie.

"Well Rush thought we won, and so do I, by the way. I think we won substantially. And Rush thought we won. And he thought it was over at 10:00 … And a lot of other people feel that way too. But Rush thought that way strongly. And many people do. Many professionals do."

He then adds that if this would have happened to a democrat, "you would have had riots all over the place." Uh, and what do you call the violent Jan 6 Capitol attack?