Seditious senator Ted Cruz heads to Mexico while Texas freezes

The AP confirms that Senator Cruz has left the country while much of his home state of Texas is without power and heat.

AP:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a weather crisis that has left much of Texas without power.

The high-profile Republican lawmaker went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.