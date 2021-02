In this OldFuturesVideo, they render their opinion on the best space movies of the 1960s. They only count films where at least a third of the film happens in space (so no Planet of the Apes). The main thing I liked about this list is that it reminded me of some films I still need to watch (Phantom Planet and Planet of the Vampires). Apparently, Planet of the Vampires was a big influence on Ridley Scott and Alien bears many similarities to it.

Image: Screengrab