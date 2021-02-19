In this captivating 17-minute video, Japanese maker, Jade, builds and sculpts a re-creation of ukiyo-e artist Hokusai's famous 19th century colored woodblock print, The Great Wave, and then casts it in a block of resin.
Image: Screengrab
Casting Hokusai's Great Wave in resin
- arts and crafts
- Japanese culture
- resin
- ukiyo-e
