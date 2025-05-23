Tourists can now spend a day as Japanese students at mock high school

If you watch anime and read manga, you know that many of the stories take place in Japanese high schools. A company in Japan has created a fake high school so foreigners of all ages can pretend to be Japanese high school students for a day.

Located in Chiba, about an hour and fifteen minutes by train from Shinjuku Station, "Kimino High School" is run out of a real, decommissioned high school building. Upon arrival, you'll be issued a traditional Japanese school uniform before being led by English-speaking "teachers" through a variety of activities, including calligraphy and gym class. You are also expected to put on an apron and serve lunch to fellow student in the cafeteria. And as the school day winds down, you'll be given a broom so you can sweep the classroom floors, just like real Japanese kids do.

The experience costs 35,000 yen ($245) and free round-trip shuttle service from Shinjuku Station is included.

