Prince Markie Dee has passed away

Prince Markie Dee, who along with the Human Beat Box and Kool Rock Ski, were the Fat Boys, has passed away at the age of 52.

Rolling Stone:

Born Mark Anthony Morales on February 19th, 1968, he teamed up with Darren Robinson (the Human Beatbox) and Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski) and performed under the name The Disco 3 before later becoming the Fat Boys. The group launched their career in 1983 when they won a talent contest at Radio City Music Hall and by the end of the decade they had become one of rap's premier pop culture ambassadors with the simultaneous release of their platinum-selling fourth album Crushin' and their breakout comedy film Disorderlies in the summer of 1987. The trio popularized beatboxing and their goofy sense of humor and affable demeanors made them essential to bringing rap music to the mainstream.