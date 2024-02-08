Psychobilly rocker Mojo Nixon has died at the age of 66

Psychobilly rock legend Mojo Nixon (previously at Boing Boing) died on February 7 at the age of 66, aboard the Outlaw Cruise. Deadline reports that he suffered a "cardiac event." Deadline continues:

His family confirmed the death to Rolling Stone. Nixon was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, an annual music cruise where he was a co-host and regular performer.

"August 2, 1957 — February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire…," his family shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends.

"A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that's just how he did it, Mojo has left the building," his family's statement continued. "Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all."

Nixon and his former partner, Skid Roper, scored a hit in 1987 with their novelty song "Elvis Is Everywhere." Its low-budget video became an MTV staple.

Nixon and Roper recorded six albums together during the Eighties. Nixon then started his solo career. He also worked as an actor and radio DJ, eventually becoming a regular presence on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel in the mid-2000s, known as "The Loon in the Afternoon."