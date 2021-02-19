Two Florida women try to get Covid shots by dressing up as grannies

Two Florida women, ages 34 and 44, sported bonnets, gloves, glasses, and old lady attire so that they could cut the Covid line and score some shots. And they almost made it, but as their turn approached, health workers noticed something was off about these grannies.

From HuffPost:

Police discovered that the dates of birth listed on the women's IDs did not match the ones they'd used to register for the jabs, Fox 35 Orlando reported. It's unclear if the women were similarly disguised when they received their first shots, if they did at all. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Orange County Sheriff's Office issued trespass warnings to the women, Click Orlando reported.

Unfortunately, these women aren't the first to lie about their vaccine eligibility. From NPR: