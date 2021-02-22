A Grand Haven, Michigan power plant was successfully demolished last Friday. The shuttered J.B. Sims coal burning plant on Harbor Island had been operational for 37 years but a newer more efficient plant is taking its place. The only thing left for the old plant to do is to entertain us by smashing to the ground. The smokestack slowly falling over to its demise was particularly pleasing.
Michigan power plant demolished
