You might also call this "Meditate with Miyazaki." (via Kottke)
Relax with 30 minutes of calming scenes from Studio Ghibli films
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- miyazaki
- movies
- relaxation
The secrets of the cancelled Secret of Monkey Island movie
Among the greatest games of all time, LucasArts' Secret of Monkey Island almost gave birth to a blockbuster movie. Polygon's Jack Yarwood takes a deep dive into the shark-infested Hollywood sea: "[We] flew down to Amblin with Patty Blau and we met with Steven," says Carson. "The first thing he said to me was, 'I… READ THE REST
The trailer for Disney's Cruella promises a campy Joker treatment
Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil in Disney's upcoming origin story of the infamous dog-pelt coveter. Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary… READ THE REST
Now streaming: Glitch in the Matrix, a new documentary about people who think we're living in a simulation
Two years ago, I posted that my old pal Rodney Ascher, director of fantastically freaky documentaries like Room 237, about weird theories surrounding The Shining, and The Nightmare, a study on sleep paralysis, was embarking on a new documentary project about people who believe that we're living in a simulation. At Rodney's request, I invited any Boing Boing readers who are… READ THE REST
The Deeper Connect Nano is like the VPN of the future, without the monthly fee
There's a ton of reasons why you should use a virtual private network (VPN), but while they secure your internet connection, they come with a few trade-offs. For instance, you have to pay a recurring subscription fee. Some VPN providers even catalog your web activity and sell it to third parties. Others offer inadequate protection… READ THE REST
Farting Frenchies might just be the fun family game you've been waiting for
The game is called Farting Frenchies… so we've already got your attention. You might assume that's some kind of playful euphemism, but you'd be dead wrong. Farting Frenchies is about cute little French bulldogs passing gas. So… now we definitely have your attention. Whether you're a dog lover, a fan of fart humor, or just… READ THE REST
This ultra-powerful and portable digital microscope is now 20% off
Maybe you're a tinkerer who needs to inspect tiny computer components. Or perhaps you sharpen knife blades and want to inspect your work. You might even just have an insatiable curiosity for the often unseen intricacies of our world. There are countless reasons why you might need a quality microscope handy. Unlike the ancient versions… READ THE REST