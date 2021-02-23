California's growing and dangerous coronavirus strain: "The devil is already here"

How's this for a depressing lead?

Los Angeles Times:

A coronavirus variant that emerged in mid-2020 and surged to become the dominant strain in California not only spreads more readily than its predecessors, but also evades antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection and it's associated with severe illness and death, researchers said.

The study comes from scientists at UC San Francisco, and the "The devil is already here" quote in the headline comes from Dr. Charles Chiu who led the UCSF team that analyzed the California variant. "I wish it were different," he told the LA Times "But the science is the science."

Chiu says the new strain will probably account for 90% of the infections in California by the end of the month.

The article has even more good news: