Tiger Woods hospitalized after a roll-over car accident in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods was in a serious roll-over car accident today in the Los Angeles area, according to CNN. He was extracted from the car with the "Jaws of Life" by LA County firefighters and hospitalized.

From CNN:

Woods, 45, suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car, according to Los Angeles County spokesperson Henry Narvez.

According to Golf Digest, Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and was in surgery following the accident. Golf Digest quoted a statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg. Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. CNN has reached out to the hospital for comment.

Woods' vehicle suffered major damage, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation.