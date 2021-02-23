Two-wheeled self-balancing gyro car

The 1967 Gyro X is a self-balancing two-wheel prototype vehicle, a magnificent example of inventing a problem so that you can invent its solution.

The project was born in 1967, designed by Alex Tremulis and gyroscope specialist Tom Summers, with a budget of $750,000 (about $6 million today) but it was soon abandoned due to Gyrocar Company's bankrupt, ran out of funds to perfect the product. After all these years, Gyro-X chassis had a complicated history, losing its gyroscope too, until it ended up in the hands of Lane Motor Museum in Nashville.