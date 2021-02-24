Covid relief loan recipient enjoyed $150k shopping spree, say cops

Police say someone in North Carolina lied to get a Covid relief loan, then headed to Nieman Marcus, Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton with the cash in hand.

The release said Clifton applied in March for a Small Business Administration loan designed to provide relief to existing businesses harmed by pandemic shutdowns. She created false documents claiming $350,000 in gross revenue in 12 months for her online clothing business, Jazzy Jas, even though other paperwork filed in early 2020 showed the company was effectively dissolved in September 2019, it said.

The heavy-duty Covid loan fraud was, however, legally accomplished by large corporations and family members of the former President. The small guys, bad as they are, are scapegoats for the far larger absolute sums dissapearing into much wealthier pockets.