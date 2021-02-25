Bernie Sanders skewers Walmart, the "largest welfare recipient" in the US

Should taxpayers subsidize poverty wages at large profitable corporations? That is the question of today's Senate Budget hearing, and Bernie Sanders, speaking as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is in top form as he calls Walmart the "largest welfare recipient" in the United States. "Walmart made over $15 billion in profit last year alone, and yet … Walmart pays wages so low that tens of thousands of their employees are forced to rely on public assistance in order to survive."
Here is a longer clip: