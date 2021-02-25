Crazy photo: Wild sheep with insanely overgrown wool sheared of its 78 pound sweater

This is Baarack, a merino ram found wandering around regional Australia. Normally, sheep—which do not shed—must get an annual haircut. Fortunately, a nonprofit animal sanctuary called Edgar's Mission came to the rescue. See the "after photo" below along with a video of the shearing.

From The Guardian:

The hirsute ovine was found near Lancefield in Victoria, and rescuers said he had "eked out an existence" eating small shoots of grass.

"He had at one time been ear-tagged, however these appear to have been torn out by the thick, matted fleece around his face," Behrend said. "He was in a bit of a bad way. He was underweight and, due to all of the wool around his face, he could barely see."