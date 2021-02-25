Watch: 'I Hate Sweeping' is a hilarious skit everyone can relate to

Carla Sinclair

Julie Nolke, known for her hilarious three-part "Explaining the Pandemic to My Past Self" videos, puts into focus the most irritating thing about sweeping – the stubborn line of dust that never makes it into the dustpan. With Charlie Chaplin style humor, this short silent video is in a different style than most of Nolke's work, and I hope we see more from her like this.