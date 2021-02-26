Detroit's 3500 lb. RoboCop statue seeks a new home

A decade later, the circus of absurdity that is the internet has turned a tweet about a city statue honoring RoboCop into a reality.

"Philadelphia has a statue of Rocky & Robocop would kick Rocky's butt,"@MT tweeted back in 2011 (since deleted).

Detroit Mayor Bing pooh-poohed the idea but the people wouldn't rest once the vision was planted. A crowdfunding campaign raised $67,436 and sculptor Giorgio Gikas set to work making the half-ton tribute to Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi masterpiece. The statue was at last triumphantly completed this year, but a lot has happened since 2011. The Michigan Science Center, the site most recently planned for the statue, has shifted their priorities during the pandemic, rendering RoboCop homeless for the time being.