Owner of exploded building arrested getting ready to board one-way flight out the county

After a building exploded yesterday in Detroit, killing a man, the quest for answers begins. A great place to start will be the building's owner, Noor Noel Kestou, arrested hours later while trying to leave the country on a one-way flight to Hong Kong. Turner Lee Salter, 19, died after a canister from the warehouse struck him a quarter of a mile from the explosion.

U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary manslaughter charge. The March 4 fire and explosion occurred in a Clinton Township building that housed a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo. More than 100,000 vape pens were stored on-site.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and suggest that Kestou didn't have the paperwork in order for all that butane being stored in his warehouse. They charged him with involuntary manslaughter and let him out on a $500k bond, after confiscating his passport.