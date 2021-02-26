Do you like crunchy or creamy peanut butter? Your answer explains a bit about you, study says

When it comes to peanut butter, are you in the crunchy or smooth camp? Depending on your answer, PB brand Jif has determined a couple of important facts about you.

After working with OnePoll to conduct a survey asking 2,000 PB junkies (half crunchy fans, half creamy fans) about their peanut butter passions, and also some personal traits, they used hard science (tongue in cheek) to come up with these takeaways:

• Crunchy fans tend to be more optimistic than creamy fans. They are likely to be night owls – and extroverts.

• Conversely, creamy fans are more likely to be early birds – and more introverted. They also feel more judged by their preference than crunchy fans. In fact, 68% have felt pressured to pick crunchy so as not to be judged!

Nearly half of all respondents said when dating someone, it would be a deal-breaker to find out their date was in the other camp. And most importantly, both camps prefer grape jelly over strawberry.