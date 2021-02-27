A misspelled road sign in Maldon, Essex, reads "NO ENRY" instead of "NO ENTRY", leading locals to ask what Henry ever did to them.
NO ENRY: misspelled road sign amuses working class Brits, except those named Henry
Seagull swoops down and eats man's tongue after woman bites it off in brawl
A woman in Edinburgh bit off part of a man's tongue during a street brawl, and a seagull swooped down and ate it before he could retrieve it: "He did not require surgery given the piece of tongue was no longer available and could not be reattached." …[Mr.] McKenzie continued to be aggressive towards [Ms.]… READ THE REST
Twitter introduces "hacked materials" warning tag, but you can trick Twitter into adding it to your tweets
Today Twitter introduced a "hacked materials" warning tag, intended to appear on tweets that include or link to hacked-gotten gains. But users already realized you can easily trick Twitter into adding the warning to tweets without linking to actual hacked materials. Here's Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge: The trick, for as long as… READ THE REST
School board resigns after hot mics broadcast members insulting parents
Members of a northern California school board didn't realize their zoom meeting was already live last week, letting early-bird parents hear the stuff usually kept in reserve. "It's unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," Brizendine said. … "My brother had a delivery service for medical marijuana and his… READ THE REST
