Many of them are surprisingly talkative, but one suspects that even then they are just annoyed at being offered an inedible snack.
Animals interviewed with tiny mic
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
Gab hacked — 70 GB of passwords, private posts taken, says transparency group DDoSecrets
The far-right hate platform Gab has been hacked and 70GB of private posts and other data are being made available to journalists and social scientists, says Distributed Denial of Secrets cofounder Emma Best. From Wired: "It contains pretty much everything on Gab, including user data and private posts, everything someone needs to run a nearly… READ THE REST
Oscar-winning anime Spirited Away is headed for the stage
Though My Neighbor Totoro will always be the favorite of die-hards, 2001's Oscar-winning Spirited Away is often regarded as Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece. Now an adaptation, written and directed by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Miserables), is heading to the stage. Both 22-year-old pop star-turned-actress Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, best known for her voice work on… READ THE REST
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, will serve year under house arrest
Nicolas Sarkozy, formerly the president of France, was today sentenced to three years imprisonment on corruption charges. Two years of the sentence were suspended and he may serve the third at home. The 66-year-old is the first president to have been sentenced to jail in France's modern history. … Dubbed the "wiretapping case," it began… READ THE REST
Mechanical engineering is just as tough as you think. But with this training, it's not impossible.
Engineers create. But when you get down into the specifics of creating something like an electrical generator or an internal combustion engine, that requires a level of skill and understanding for mechanics, voltage, and other scientific properties that stretches even beyond the range of most learned pros. Mechanical engineering isn't for everybody, but for students… READ THE REST
How to learn business, marketing, personal growth, and more for under $30
Resolutionists make big claims every January 1st about their plans for the year ahead. But two months into the year is usually when those plans fall apart, and you'll find them looking back at how their goals didn't pan out. For those who would like a re-do and want to reposition yourselves for the remaining 10… READ THE REST
The GoFish Cam lets anglers see what's really happening underwater. And it records video too.
There's almost nothing more primal than fishing. Just you, a line, a body of water, a fish as your prey…and truckloads of patience. As a fisherman stands with their line cast and a lure bobbing several yards away just under the surface of the water, even the most experienced anglers want to know what's happening… READ THE REST