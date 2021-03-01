So many dwarf sunflower seedlings

My daughter planted ALL THE SEEDS and now — if possible — we have far too many sunflowers.

I handed my daughter two packs of these dwarf sunflower seeds. I asked her to plant 4 per planter (we had 4) along the roof of a shed. We thought a 3-4 foot hedge of sunflowers would be fun.

She planted all the seeds. I have been thinning them out and offering seedlings to friends who want some.

I am surprised at how deep the roots have gone in just a few days.

I have some mammoth sunflowers and corn going in transplantable egg crates, seeing the early depth of these dwarf sunflowers, I may plant the mammoth sooner than later. I have been told to wait for the 1st set of real leaves vs the caudal pair that come from the seed to establish.

Yay! Spring!

Burpee Sunny Bunch Sunflower Seeds 25 seeds via Amazon