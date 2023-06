Scott Radke makes magical little sculptures that look like they were born in a fairy garden. This cocoon-being is so lovely that a real moth decided to become friends with it.

Here's a fantastic photo of dozens more of the cocoon-being, all lined up. I'd be so happy to stumble across this little sculpture in a garden. It's perfect!

I also love these swinging, perched creatures. How cool would it be to have this piece of art hanging from your tree? Check out Radke's website here.