Trump supporter bragged about posing as antifa and beating 4 cops at Capitol Riot, says FBI

After bragging via text that he dressed as an antifa so he could beat cops, Trump supporter William Robert Norwood III was arrested for participating in the Capitol Riot on February 25. He was charged with "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and Congress, theft of government property, and other charges," according to The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

"I'm dressing in all black," Norwood texted a group chat on Jan. 5, according to images included in a federal criminal complaint filed last week. "I'll look just like ANTIFA. I'll get away with anything."

Then, after joining in the mob, assaulting police officers and storming the Capitol rotunda, federal agents said, Norwood texted the group again to boast that his ploy had been a success.

"It worked," Norwood texted, along with photos of himself wearing a police officer's vest that he allegedly took from the Capitol. "I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for."