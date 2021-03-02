Watch this incredible close-up video of 1mm stink bug eggs hatching

Carla Sinclair

Photographer Jens shot this stunning time lapse video of 1mm stink bug eggs hatching over a period of two weeks. He used a "sonya6300, 90mm 1:1 macro lens together with RaynoxDCR250, revealing this microscopic world." You can check out more of his extreme close-up photography at his Instagram.