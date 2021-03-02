Photographer Jens shot this stunning time lapse video of 1mm stink bug eggs hatching over a period of two weeks. He used a "sonya6300, 90mm 1:1 macro lens together with RaynoxDCR250, revealing this microscopic world." You can check out more of his extreme close-up photography at his Instagram.
Watch this incredible close-up video of 1mm stink bug eggs hatching
- COMMENTS
- macro photography
- stink bugs
- time lapse hatching
Gorgeous macro photography of titanium aura crystals
Photographer Tomas Rak took some really remarkable shots of so-called "aura crystals," popular among new-agey types and collectors of rocks and minerals. What is a titanium aura crystal, you ask? Take a nice piece of regular quartz and add a layer of titanium using a little magnetron ionization, and you get a lovely titanium aura… READ THE REST
Aedan's "Evolution" features vibrant flower and insect closeups
Aedan's EP Microclimat includes the single "Evolution," the video for which is a breathtaking series of extreme closeups of colorful insects and plants. Via the band: This new clip by Aedan takes us into the world of the infinitely small and highlights another vision of evolution. Directed by Thomas Blanchard, who had already directed Aedan's… READ THE REST
Steel wool burning in slow motion
Some people just like to watch the wool burn. A GIF excerpt from this 2016 macro video of steel wool in flames is making the viral rounds two years later. The original video is worth revisiting, so here it is… READ THE REST
This JBL tower speaker brings professional, theater-quality sound to your home
It seems like every company is putting out their own speakers these days. From industry heavyweights like Sony and Pioneer to boutique brands you've never even heard of, store shelves are packed with speaker options. But a small handful of elite names rise above the general noise of the speaker wars. The educated audio consumer sees… READ THE REST
Get started on a UI/UX design career with this training package
Want to reprint a famous author's writing on your website? You could get sued. Dropped a clip from a TV show or movie into your YouTube video? You could get sued. Have almost any identifiable song playing in the background of your Facebook video? Heck, you probably won't get sued… but that's only because Facebook… READ THE REST
These STEM learning kits will prime your kids' creativity and ingenuity
For a kid, STEM has almost become like eating your vegetables or cleaning your pet's litter box. Your parents might say it's necessary, but that doesn't mean you'll to enjoy it. But like many ideas that take root in a young mind, they aren't always correct. The reality is that STEM and STEM-related activities aren't always… READ THE REST