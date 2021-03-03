AI surveillance cameras to fine British "litter louts"

The shaky legal credibility of CCTV evidence (and anger at the blatant profiteering by governments and contractors) has seen a fall in their use in U.S. cities. In Britain, though, the racket's in rude form and will soon target "litter louts" as well as drivers.
AI software can now match footage of motorists throwing rubbish to their car's number plate and issue an automatic fine of £90. The first trial of the potentially controversial new system will begin in Maidstone in Kent in a few weeks with other councils expected to follow.
Say hi, "debtors"! You're on LitterCam.
