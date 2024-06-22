Florida car lot full of vandalized cybertrucks

Footage out of Florida shows a parking lot full of cybertrucks, all vandalized. Tesla leased the lot, according to the filmer of the video, posted to the Only in Broward Instagram account, but apparently made no effort to secure it. Most of the vehicles are now graced with graffiti giving Tesla CEO Elon Musk a piece of the sprayer's mind.

Looks like someone doesn't like Elon 👀

I suspect that leaving cybertrucks out in the open less than 20 miles from the sea or anywhere it often rains is likely to ruin them, if not quite so quickly as a can of Rustoleum will.