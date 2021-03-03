This dress is an homage to Perseverance's Dare Mighty Things umbrella

Svaha Apparel crowdfunded a dress resembling NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover parachute and it's already 4X past its goal. Pre-order one for $70.

Perseverance worked out! We are in love with the design on the parachute that helped land the Mars Rover on the surface of this beautiful red planet.

The patterns on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover parachute, is a binary code where Red is for 1 and White is for 0. When decoded, the code reads "Dare Mighty Things". The design on the outer ring of the parachute shows the coordinates for JPL: 34°11'58" N 118°10'31" W. Could it get any better? Yes! We made a dress out of it and now you can make it happen!