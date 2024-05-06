Fleece clothing a "serious pollutant"—it's made of plastic, after all

Most "fleece" is just extruded plastic filament and its use in clothing is, according to clothing company Patagonia, a serious source of pollution. Washing them turns results in microplastic soup, which then heads into the sewers and hence to the seas.

During laundering, a single fleece jacket sheds as many as 250,000 synthetic fibers—significantly more than the 1,900 fibers Browne first recorded. Based on an estimate of consumers across the world laundering 100,000 Patagonia jackets each year, the amount of fibers being released into public waterways is equivalent to the amount of plastic in up to 11,900 grocery bags. … Add to the list of concerns unique to the outdoor industry: chemical additives in performance apparel (think waterproof-breathable duds) that enter the water along with the fibers.

Patagonia is "researching new yarn and fabric constructions" as a result. In the meantime, soup's up!

Here's the original paper.