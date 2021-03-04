David Bowie grills MTV about their failure to play videos by Black artists in this 1983 interview

Bowie puts VJ Mark Goodman in the hot seat over MTV's lack of representation in this 1983 interview. Cringe along as Goodman back pedals his ass straight off a cliff. First, he denies that the station fails to play Black artists. He then takes a sharp turn into oncoming "aw hell no" traffic, explaining that MTV doesn't play Black artists because they don't want to scare white children in middle America.

"That's very interesting. Isn't that interesting," Bowie responds. Our in-house professional translators have verified that this is polite British speak for "What a lamentable crock of horse shit."