Todd Alcott is a screenwriter turned graphic artist who takes popular songs and magically turns them into posters of retro, pulp paperback book covers (and other retro items).

Alcott's Talking Heads mashups were written about on Boing Boing a few years ago, but his oeuvre has greatly expanded since then.

You can see galleries of Alcott's work here and here. I love this stuff.

–

–

–

–

–

–

–