SpaceX's SN10 lands and then explodes

Just after a successful mission summary announcement was made, SN10 blew up on the landing pad.
They did land it, which is amazing.
SpaceX's Starship SN9 rocket prototype had a successful launch yesterday in Boca Chica, Texas, reaching an altitude of about 6 miles. But, like the Startship prototype in December, its landing ended with an explosion. From Reuters: The Starship SN9 that blew up on its final descent, like the SN8 before it, was a test model…
Fast and loose probably won't get you to Mars. The Verge: "The FAA will continue to work with SpaceX to evaluate additional information provided by the company as part of its application to modify its launch license," FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said Friday. "While we recognize the importance of moving quickly to foster growth and…
Missed it by that much.
