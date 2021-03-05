I'd never heard the word "quarantini" until last spring, when holing up in lockdown mode with a necessary cocktail became a thing. But it turns out the word has been around for at least 15 years. According to Macmillan Dictionary, a "quarantini" is "a cocktail that you drink while in quarantine." And although we might associate the word with Covid-19, it was actually first used (as far as we know) in association with SARS on television's Scrubs.
No, the 'quarantini' was not invented in 2020 – this Scrubs' SARS-era scene gets the credit
- COMMENTS
- coronaviruses
- COVID-19
- no scrubs
- quarantinis
- SARS
Dr. Fauci's coronavirus is headed to the Smithsonian
Dr. Anthony Fauci is donating his personal model of the SARS-CoV-2 virion to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. The plastic model will be on view in a future exhibition titled "In Sickness and In Health." From NPR: Fauci has used the blue and pink spikey ball as an educational tool over the past… READ THE REST
Vaccine shortage may soon become an overabundance
Yesterday, President Biden said that "we're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May." Shortly thereafter, according to Jefferies analyst Michael Yee, we'll have an overabundance of vaccines. From Barron's: Yee said that he only expected 185 million Americans to be willing and eligible to get inoculated.… READ THE REST
Texas governor lifts mask mandate and "opens Texas 100 percent"
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says residents of the Lone Star Republic no longer need to put up with the inconvenience of having to wear masks in dry goods stores and ice houses or being restricted from sneezing on one another in saloons and honky-tonks. It's time to give coronaviruses the same freedom to roam the… READ THE REST
If you want a better understanding of Blockchain, this training can answer all of your questions
Terms like revolutionary and groundbreaking get thrown around a lot in the tech arena. Sometimes, they're warranted. Other times…not so much. Then, there are buzzy new paradigm-shifting technologies that, even for all of their press, might actually be underrated in light of their ultimate global impact. Those keyed in the know that blockchaining is the… READ THE REST
This Vankyo mini projector displays images up to 200 inches across
Here's an entirely uncontroversial statement: the convenience of smartphones and tablets is amazing. At no point in human history has so much information, communication, and entertainment been available in such a tiny package. But, that minuscule size is one of the only downsides of a smartphone, a tablet, or even a laptop. If you want to… READ THE REST
ScholarshipOwl streamlines the scholarship process – and scores more money for students
No one needs to tell you that the cost of higher education is astronomical. A year of tuition and fees at the average American private university will cost over $37,000, while even a public school option for in-state students will likely set you back over $10,000 a year. Heap on housing, food, and utilities, as… READ THE REST