No, the 'quarantini' was not invented in 2020 – this Scrubs' SARS-era scene gets the credit

I'd never heard the word "quarantini" until last spring, when holing up in lockdown mode with a necessary cocktail became a thing. But it turns out the word has been around for at least 15 years. According to Macmillan Dictionary, a "quarantini" is "a cocktail that you drink while in quarantine." And although we might associate the word with Covid-19, it was actually first used (as far as we know) in association with SARS on television's Scrubs.