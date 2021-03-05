Space Hurricane spotted over the North Pole

A special gift for all of my fellow anxiety sufferers: Space hurricanes! Before now, scientists were uncertain they even existed, but a new study shows a 600-mile-wide mass of swirling plasma above the North Pole. The hurricane showered down electrons instead of water and lasted for about 8 hours. The images had been captured by satellites in 2014 and only recently discovered.

"Space hurricanes, like other space weather events, are caused by streams of plasma unleashed from the sun in what's known as the solar wind. As these clouds of charged particles hurl through space, they can fuel magnetic storms and trigger stunning displays of the northern or southern lights." – Via NBC News