Watch this kid's mind get blown riding "Santa's Elevator Express" from inside a shopping mall directly into the big guy's North Pole workshop. The walls of the elevator are video murals that show the ascension into the snowy clouds straight to Santa's front door. This crazy Christmas contraption can be found at Natick Mall in Massachusetts.
Watch: magical elevator to see a mall Santa
