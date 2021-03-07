Matt Keveney's Animated Engines features simple line-drawing animations of engines, such that you might know how the infernal machines work. (via; previously)
Animations of engines
Federal judge gives California go-ahead to enforce Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement.
Twitter introduces "hacked materials" warning tag, but you can trick Twitter into adding it to your tweets
Today Twitter introduced a "hacked materials" warning tag, intended to appear on tweets that include or link to hacked-gotten gains. But users already realized you can easily trick Twitter into adding the warning to tweets without linking to actual hacked materials. Here's Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge: The trick, for as long as…
Twitch copyright bot replaces audio stream on live Metallica concert with generic library music
Dadrock icons Metallica tried to play a live concert on Twitch, but Twitch's copyright bot detected the copyrighted material and replaced it with generic library music. For Metallica—whose landmark lawsuit against Napster led directly to the copyright policies that automatically silenced it—it's a comical dish of just desserts. For everyone else, it's a reminder that…
