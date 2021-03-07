How to survive an ostrich attack

I never thought of ostriches as particularly dangerous — until I read the unexpectedly gripping Wikihow article on "How to Survive an Encounter with an Ostrich".

Now I'm terrified! Basically, ostriches are velociraptors — capable of running 43 miles an hour, and possessed of "razor sharp talons" on legs powerful enough to deliver a 500-psi blow. They've also got a sharp beak on a neck with a lot range, and they stand seven to nine feet tall. They're pretty dumb, thankfully. But if you get into conflict with one they're nasty streetfighters.

So, how to keep from having your ass handed to you by a Struthio camelus? The article's worth reading in full — not least for the awesome illustrations (the artist was clearly having fun with this one) — but basically you run for cover, hide, climb a tree, or as a last ditch prepare for combat.

If you must fight …